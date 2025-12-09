New Hollywood 'AI actress' faces backlash over disturbing comments: 'Horrifying'

"Making a star is not so easy."

A production company built what its founder describes as the world's first computer-generated movie performer, reported The Wall Street Journal.

What happened?

Producer Eline Van der Velden, from London-based company Particle6, fed text prompts into ChatGPT and similar tools to build the digital character. She began by describing desired features, then kept adjusting the digital face through repeated attempts.

Van der Velden spoke at a film festival in September and shared that agencies were pursuing representation deals for the performer, Tilly Norwood, who was created using artificial intelligence.

The announcement spread online and provoked backlash from entertainment industry professionals.

Director James Cameron called AI performers like Norwood "horrifying," and actor George Clooney predicted difficulties ahead, saying, "AI is going to have the same problem that we have in Hollywood, which is making a star is not so easy."

Why are AI actors concerning?

This development threatens employment for human performers and behind-the-scenes workers in an industry where jobs are already scarce. If studios embrace AI actors, real people who work as performers, makeup artists, costume designers, and crew members could find themselves pushed out.

The technology demands substantial environmental resources. Running AI systems pulls huge amounts of electricity and water for data center cooling. Every AI-generated video or image increases carbon pollution from power-hungry computers.

AI tools might offer some advantages, like reducing what filmmakers spend and allowing more filmmakers to produce work. The technology could streamline some technical work or cut material waste in certain production areas.

Van der Velden invested more than $60,000 in building this digital performer and has negotiated roughly 60 confidential business arrangements for possible film work. She thinks AI might reduce what movies cost compared to today's $100 million-plus productions, though some doubt the cost savings will materialize given how much AI systems cost to run.

What's being done about AI replacing actors?

Particle6 hired legal and ethics advisers to create rules governing the AI performer's behavior, including protocols for handling dangerous scenarios and unwelcome advances from people interacting with the character.

If you work in a creative industry, advocate for policies that protect human employment from AI displacement. Reach out to your representatives and urge them to support rules requiring AI disclosure labels and job preservation measures.

