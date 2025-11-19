New project uncovers game-changing benefits of pairing solar panels with crops: 'Part of the solution'

Agrivoltaics could be the future of sustainable farming.

Combining traditional agricultural methods with modern solar panel technology may not be the first thing you'd expect to see on a farm. However, this technique could help farming become both self-sufficient and energy-efficient.

The Virginia Mercury looked at the incredible work of the Piedmont Environmental Council and the way it is working toward a more planet-friendly food system.

By adding 42 solar panels alongside crops or sometimes even above them, the PEC aims to produce clean energy while still growing bountiful fruits and veggies. These solar panels produce around 17 kilowatts, which can power the entire farm most of the time, including its water pumps and greenhouse.

If this technique is adopted by more farmers across the country, our reliance on dirty sources of energy like coal and oil will be reduced. It could even help independent farmers generate additional income if they sell surplus power back to the grid. Also, it could help reduce their energy bills massively, allowing them to focus their resources on growing more crops.

This, in turn, could lead to lower energy bills for everyone, since solar and wind are significantly cheaper energy sources than coal or gas. A reduction in air pollution and a thriving food system can only be good things for local communities, and the PEC is working with food banks to donate fruit and vegetables for those in need.

Some people have raised concerns over the soil being impacted by the solar panels, but so far, the PEC hasn't found this to be the case. In one study, native plants were planted beneath solar panels, and bee populations skyrocketed 20 times higher than usual. More pollinators contribute to an agricultural system that thrives and helps prevent food shortages.

PEC President Chris Miller commented, per the Mercury: "If we could get 3,000 landowners to do this, that's going to have a significant impact, and that's something we know is achievable.

"Let's … be part of the solution for the bigger clean energy challenge."

