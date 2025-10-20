Energy company powers up game-changing project in mining region: 'It is encouraging to see'

An area in western Germany known for its mining has become fertile ground for a new kind of energy generation.

In the town of Bedburg, German international energy company RWE is testing how solar power and crops can exist on the same plot of land. It's a process known as agrivoltaics.

According to a press release from RWE, the tests have been incredibly successful on multiple fronts. RWE is testing three different types of agrivoltaic solutions on a plot of land just over 17 acres.

The first solution is a vertical system with the solar panels almost acting as a fence. The second consists of ground-mounted solar panels that can move to follow the sun. It allows space for crops to be planted between the rows of solar panels.

Because they allow rainwater through and cast a shadow, the soil near the solar panels in both cases remained moist, which had a positive effect on crops. The crop yields for both systems were comparable to the test fields but with better quality.

The third test area has solar modules elevated above the crops, where raspberries are being grown in pots, and has produced high-quality yields. The raised solar panels protect the crops and harvesters alike from extreme weather as well as the sun.

Agrivoltaics is catching on around the world.

Besides cropland, installing solar panels on grazing land has been shown to be mutually beneficial for utility companies and farmers. The livestock maintain the vegetation around ground-mounted solar panels, and the farmers get a new income stream.

Using farmland to produce clean energy has wide-ranging benefits.

Switching to solar power to generate energy rather than dirty energy sources like coal or gas reduces planet-overheating pollution.

On top of that, higher quality yields can help to fight against the threat of extreme weather. While storms and droughts are harming the global food supply, agrivoltaics is one of many tools that can help provide food stability.

"We have been performing important applied research for about a year at our demonstration plant in Bedburg," said Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe and Australia. "It is encouraging to see that we are achieving a good-quality harvest in high yields comparable to those from conventionally managed locations."

