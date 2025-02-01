Automotive parts company once run by Indiana governor hit with federal lawsuit — here's what it's accused of

A major auto parts distributor sold devices that allegedly "bypass, defeat or render inoperative" vehicle pollution controls, leading to a federal lawsuit that seeks millions of dollars in penalties, The Indianapolis Star reported.

What happened?

Meyer Distributing, owned by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, offered more than 600 different devices that disabled emission control systems in vehicles, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Indiana federal court. From early 2018 through September 2020, the company sold over 90,000 units across the United States before stopping sales.

The lawsuit claims these sales had the same impact as adding 700,000 extra vehicles to American roads. The violations included both hardware components and electronic software modifications.

Why are aftermarket pollution devices concerning?

When cars and trucks release more pollutants into the air, they create serious health risks for communities.

The Environmental Protection Agency links increased vehicle pollution to the premature deaths of people with heart and lung conditions, heart attacks, reduced lung function, and breathing problems. Federal law requires automakers to meet strict pollution limits and bans anyone from selling parts that disable these protections.

These rules protect public health and maintain air quality standards that benefit everyone.

What's being done about aftermarket pollution devices?

The government lawsuit looks to hold Meyer accountable by seeking fines of up to $5,761 for each violation. The court may also order the company to take steps to make up for Clean Air Act violations through additional civil penalties. The lawsuit sends a clear message to other companies that selling devices that increase vehicle pollution will result in serious consequences.

Car owners can help by only installing replacement parts that maintain their vehicle's pollution controls. This protects both their health and their communities' air quality. Making smart vehicle maintenance and modification choices helps build a cleaner future for all.

