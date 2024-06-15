Shopper sparks debate online after sharing photo of bizarre ad placement in local grocery store: 'This is so dystopian'

Redditors are debating the environmental and consumer implications of putting ads on vegetables after one user posted an image of gourds promoting the premiere of an Amazon Prime Video movie in a market.

It's getting a lot of attention because people are discussing whether they want to eat something with a specific brand advertised or if it is safer than plastic packaging.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted an image of the gourds with the show's name, Panchayat, and the premiere date printed on them. The original poster said: "Now there are ads on effin vegetables. How on Earth can I boycott basic food ingredients?"

While it's a clever way to promote a show, it started a debate about whether you would eat a vegetable with advertising on it. Some people in the comments said they would be happy to eat a free vegetable if it came with ads.

The debate changed to whether the vegetable would be safe to eat. Some suggested that this could be safer than plastic wrapping, which harms the environment.

Plastic is made from nonrenewable resources, so it doesn't break down easily. What is not disposed of properly can be consumed by animals, which can kill them. It also contains chemicals that can seep into food.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It's unclear what sort of ink is used for the ad, but if it's non-toxic, it would arguably be safer than plastic packaging.

Luckily, there are plastic alternatives. Food waste can be used to make cling wrap and foam plastic. Recycled fibers from cardboard and paper are a good option because they are also compostable.

There are also edible wraps that can be used as a plastic alternative to keep food fresh.

You can also change how you buy and use plastic. It can be as simple as using reusable grocery bags and water bottles.

One person in the comments said: "This is so dystopian."

Another user added: "I'd much rather have the farmer stamp like this (if the fruit/veggie allows for it) than to wrap them up in branded plastic."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.