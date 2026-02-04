Driver shares photo of obnoxious sighting along roadway: 'Anyone else feel the same way?'

A Redditor in India noticed something obnoxious during their commute and shared a short clip of it to the community at r/hyderabad.

"Noticed these newly installed billboards near Wipro Circle on my way to the office," wrote the original poster. "Personally, I find them pretty distracting while driving. Anyone else feel the same way?"

The video showed a digital billboard advertising luxury condominiums (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). These kinds of highway advertisements have been deployed widely in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere.

Besides being a blatant safety concern, the presence of these billboards show just how prolific advertising has become. Ads drive a wealth of unnecessary consumerism, which produces waste, including atmospheric pollution and microplastics that end up in food supplies.

Fundamentally, consumers vote with their wallets. It's possible to do so constructively even when being exposed to ads day in and day out. Taking inventory of what you have what you actually need before purchasing something new can be a boon to your budget while helping to reduce unnecessary waste.

Shopping at thrift stores is one way to prevent all the waste and pollution of producing new goods. Fixing the things you own also ensures they can last longer before needing replacement.

You can even help power the circular economy by putting gently used items up for sale if you don't need them anymore. Some retailers will also give you store credit for recycling unwanted goods.

Reddit commenters shared the original poster's annoyance with video ads on traffic signs.

"Aren't these billboards illegal?" said one community member. "I remember that all the free-standing billboards were banned in Hyderabad due to some of them falling over in monsoons."

"Definitely banned in few states or going on with support of some politician I presume," replied another.

