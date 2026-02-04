  • Business Business

Driver shares photo of obnoxious sighting along roadway: 'Anyone else feel the same way?'

"Definitely banned in few states."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor shared a video of digital billboards advertising luxury condominiums on traffic signs in Hyderabad, India.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor in India noticed something obnoxious during their commute and shared a short clip of it to the community at r/hyderabad

"Noticed these newly installed billboards near Wipro Circle on my way to the office," wrote the original poster. "Personally, I find them pretty distracting while driving. Anyone else feel the same way?"

Is anyone else finding these new billboards a bit distracting?
by inhyderabad

The video showed a digital billboard advertising luxury condominiums (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). These kinds of highway advertisements have been deployed widely in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere. 

Besides being a blatant safety concern, the presence of these billboards show just how prolific advertising has become. Ads drive a wealth of unnecessary consumerism, which produces waste, including atmospheric pollution and microplastics that end up in food supplies. 

Fundamentally, consumers vote with their wallets. It's possible to do so constructively even when being exposed to ads day in and day out. Taking inventory of what you have what you actually need before purchasing something new can be a boon to your budget while helping to reduce unnecessary waste.

Shopping at thrift stores is one way to prevent all the waste and pollution of producing new goods. Fixing the things you own also ensures they can last longer before needing replacement.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

You can even help power the circular economy by putting gently used items up for sale if you don't need them anymore. Some retailers will also give you store credit for recycling unwanted goods.

Reddit commenters shared the original poster's annoyance with video ads on traffic signs.

"Aren't these billboards illegal?" said one community member. "I remember that all the free-standing billboards were banned in Hyderabad due to some of them falling over in monsoons."

"Definitely banned in few states or going on with support of some politician I presume," replied another.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x