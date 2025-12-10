Driver shares video of obnoxious sighting while stuck in traffic: 'Blinding'

Beaming car headlights during gridlock traffic can be frustrating enough, but glaring digital advertisements might induce road rage in some drivers.

A driver posted a clip of a distracting advertisement in the r/LateStageCapitalism subreddit. In the video, taken from somewhere in Eastern Europe, cars are shown in standstill traffic at night while a Tesla video ad plays on a large screen nearby.

"Oh yeah, I just love watching floating, blinding, 8K Advertisements while stuck in traffic," the original poster user wrote. (Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Digital billboards and other types of advertising have increased worldwide. For instance, The Guardian reported that ad spending in the United Kingdom nearly doubled between 2010 and 2019. However, an overwhelming amount of ads on the road can encourage excessive consumption among consumers.

Overconsumption is detrimental to the environment in several ways. According to the Sustainability Directory, excessive consumption is a primary driver of heat-trapping pollution. Producing goods releases carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere, which contribute to the climate crisis.

Another concern regarding overconsumption is overflowing landfills. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, municipal solid waste landfills accounted for more than 14% of methane pollution in 2022.





If you're looking to adjust your consumption habits, consider shopping at thrift stores. Thrifting helps keep items out of landfills. Plus, you can save nearly $100 a year by replacing half of your new purchases with thrift store finds.

You can also participate in Buy Nothing groups to curb waste. The online communities connect consumers who want to trade items or services for free.

As for the Reddit post, commenters were also frustrated with the increase in distracting advertisements on the road.

"Each day we creep closer to Bladerunner," another Reddit user wrote.

One commenter even mentioned seeing video ads on vehicles themselves: "Recently saw one of trucks with screens on the back and sides playing ads. How tf is that s*** legal."

