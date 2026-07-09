'This should be illegal': Sneaky online pricing tactic sparks shopper backlash

The secrecy itself can make an offer seem more valuable than it really is.

Seeing "add to cart to see price" on a product page can feel like just one more infuriating trick in an already exhausting shopping experience.

While the tactic may seem shady, it often comes down to a little-known retail rule.

What's happening?

A shopper in a Reddit post called out a listing that kept the price hidden until the item was placed in a cart.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"This should be illegal…" they wrote alongside a photo of the case in point.

"Image is self-explanatory, why should I have to put it in my cart to see the price," they said further. "It's $17 USD, ffs."

In the replies, commenters said the practice is often connected to minimum advertised price, or MAP. As one commenter explained, "Manufacturers can enforce something called a 'minimum advertised price' on their products through contracts with retailers."

That can leave a retailer free to charge less while still preventing it from showing that lower number on the product page. The same commenter put it this way: "Basically, the retailers have to sign a contract that says they can't advertise the product below a certain price."

Some Redditors also said concealed prices may help disrupt price-scraping bots. They warned, too, that the amount revealed in a cart should not automatically be treated as a bargain.

Why does it matter?

The most immediate problem is that it wastes time and erodes trust. Comparing products becomes harder when shoppers have to click through extra steps just to find out what something costs.

When pricing is hidden, some shoppers may be nudged toward impulse decisions because putting an item in a cart can make buying feel like less of a leap. Others may complete a purchase first and reconsider later, which can lead to more returns, more packaging, and more transportation pollution.

A price that appears only after an extra step is not necessarily a great deal. In some cases, the secrecy itself can make an offer seem more valuable than it really is.

What can I do?

If you come across an "add to cart to see price" listing, the best first step is to slow down. Check the final price, then compare it with other retailers before assuming you found a discount.

If the process feels manipulative, consider rewarding retailers that display clear prices up front. Transparent businesses make it easier for shoppers to budget responsibly and avoid unnecessary purchases.

And if you do add something to a cart just to see the total, treat it as research — not a commitment. Taking a brief pause can help prevent impulse buys that drain your wallet and create more waste than you intended.

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