Tesla has a new rival in town, and it's turning heads.

Acura just teased the return of the RSX — but not as the sporty two-door coupe many remember. Instead, the RSX is reemerging as an all-electric crossover designed to compete in one of the fastest-growing EV segments.

According to InsideEVs, the teaser images show a white crossover with a sporty, coupe-like shape and four doors. What makes it especially interesting is that it's the first Acura to run on Honda's new EV platform, a clear move away from the hybrid systems the company has leaned on in the past.

EVs aren't just about flashy design; they're about lowering costs for drivers. Compared with gas-powered cars, EVs save money on routine maintenance (no oil or fluid changes), reduce fuel expenses, and offer quieter rides. Plus, with no tailpipe pollution, EVs help clean up the air in local communities.

Critics often point to the mining required for EV batteries as an environmental drawback. However, under a fast-clean-energy deployment scenario, the world would need to mine about 30 million tons of minerals a year. Right now, we're mining about 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas annually. However, those dirty fuels burn once, with no way to reuse them.

Studies also show that EVs quickly make up for their initial footprint. For instance, an MIT analysis found that battery-powered cars on the U.S. grid create about 200 grams of air pollution per mile driven, compared with 350 grams for gas cars.

For drivers, the cost savings can go even further at home. Installing solar panels dramatically cuts the price of charging an EV, since fueling with sunshine is cheaper than using the grid. Platforms like EnergySage make it simple to compare local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The RSX EV is still under wraps, but anticipation is building. Acura has promised a closer look soon, and fans are already buzzing online.

"For a crossover SUV, it looks great," one commenter on YouTube wrote.

"It's a good combination of swoops, curves, and creases," another added.

