Officials weigh sweeping ban that will have major impact on restaurants: 'Our journey continues'

Officials in Abu Dhabi are attempting to crowdsource the next critical move in their ongoing campaign against single-use plastics.

As reported by the National, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has released a public survey that attempts to gauge the public's opinion on a single-use plastics ban that has been active since 2020. The agency is also looking to hear residents' thoughts on the available alternatives to single-use plastics.

Abu Dhabi's plastics ban first went into effect with single-use plastic bags on June 1, 2022. The capital city of the United Arab Emirates then enacted a broader ban on other single-use plastic products, including Styrofoam, going into effect in June 2024. The ban aims to reduce plastic pollution, promote reusable alternatives, and support a sustainable environment.

In a Sept. 1 post on social media, Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency revealed how successful the campaign has already been. "Thanks to your cooperation, we have reduced plastic bag consumption by 95%, but our journey continues," the post read.

While speaking to the National, Mohammad Ba Sahel, head of section, valuation for environmental policies & regulations at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, explained the next stage of the city's plastics ban.

"We want to hear from the community, everyone who lives in Abu Dhabi," Ba Sahel said. "Their voices will directly influence the future of this policy, the incentives we introduce, and the campaigns we launch."

Due to its non-biodegradable nature, plastics can wreak havoc on the environment, and this can be especially true for polystyrene, known as Styrofoam. Since it can easily break apart into tiny fragments, Styrofoam is a major cause of microplastic pollution and can contribute to waste accumulation in landfills and waterways.

Not only does this make it a health concern for wildlife, but for humans as well. Although research is ongoing, experts have already determined that microplastics may have the potential to cause a number of severe health conditions.

Despite their intended purpose, plastic bans create potential drawbacks for businesses, which may affect their profits. By requiring plastic alternatives, businesses may take on increased operational costs and supply chain difficulties. This can ultimately lead to price hikes for customers.

As plastic pollution continues to become a global concern, cities like Abu Dhabi have stepped up their efforts to prevent even more damage. This means increasing its willingness to work with the public.

"We don't see this as a challenge but a next step, an opportunity for collaborative improvement," Ba Sahel added. "If you live in Abu Dhabi, you have a role. Every word counts. This is how we ensure that environmental policy reflects the people it serves."

