Officials take action to fix all-too-common eyesore across US: 'Cuts through red tape'

A new California law will help clean up abandoned shopping carts on streets and in waterways throughout the state.

As CBS News reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 753 into law to change the state's abandoned cart law.

Under the new law, cities can return carts to stores rather than impound them for 30 days. Going forward, there will no longer be a three-day waiting period for carts to be retrieved.

This new California law is an improvement because it helps clean communal spaces and improve public health. Sen. Dave Cortese introduced the bill and called it a solution that benefits everyone and the environment.

"Abandoned carts are more than just an eyesore: They block sidewalks, pollute creeks, create ADA accessibility issues, and waste taxpayer dollars," Cortese said, per CBS News.

In the past, city crews across California conducted hundreds of abandoned shopping cart cleanups and spent many hours each week removing carts from waterways. Thousands of shopping carts needed to be removed from local rivers and creeks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The bill received widespread support from many government officials and organizations.

Fewer shopping carts left behind in the natural world mean fewer safety hazards and less litter that contributes to the growing pollution problem. As old carts break down, they become a source of debris and pollution that clog drainage systems and trap wildlife.

Their prompt and efficient removal will beautify public spaces and help businesses save money on replacements — costs often passed on to consumers through higher prices.

If you want to encourage cleanup efforts where you live, you can take local action by voicing your concerns to your elected officials. You can also volunteer your time to help with cleanup projects that remove trash from public areas and transform parks.

"Thanks to Sen. Cortese's leadership and Gov. Newsom's support, cities will have the authority to act swiftly and responsibly," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said, per CBS News. "SB 753 cuts through red tape, empowers local governments, and encourages retailers to be part of the solution."

"Walley Water, CalTrans, etc. pay huge costs for cart disposal," a Facebook user commented on the news. "Finally! Thank you."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.