Tech billionaire faces backlash after details surface about abandoned home: 'That's a lot to take in'

"Looks like they went off the deep end."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, titled "Craziest Abandoned Mansion," was shared with the r/urbanexploration community and shows room after room of a condemned cliffside home stuffed with electronics. We're talking dozens of Apple computers, stacks of laptops, motherboards, hard drives, and monitors scattered across nearly every surface.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to a walkthrough of the property posted by YouTube user BigBankz (@BigBankz), the 1990s-era mansion was home to a family with ties to the tech repair industry. The father, a BMW racer, also worked for Apple, and over the years, the home filled up with an enormous collection of devices. BigBankz estimated the tech alone could be worth "well over a million or $2 million."

So why did the family walk away from it all? The mansion sits on a cliffside, and the ground beneath it gradually began to give way. Inspectors declared the structure unsafe and told the family to evacuate. They left quickly, and the electronics stayed behind.

That's a problem. When computers, phones, and other devices break down in uncontrolled settings, they can leach lead, mercury, and other toxic materials into the surrounding soil and water.

The good news is that most of these devices can be sold, recycled, or refurbished. Programs from Apple, Best Buy, and local municipal drop-off sites accept old electronics at no cost. Giving your old tech a second life keeps those harmful materials out of the ground and puts usable parts back into circulation.

Commenters on the Reddit post were struck by the sheer volume of belongings left behind.

"That's a lot to take in holy crap," one wrote.

Another speculated about what happened, writing, "Looks like they went off the deep end and started hoarding."

A third said the scene felt more unsettling than a typical abandoned building, saying, "This is way to ofsetting for me, even more than a lot of long abondend and rotten places."

