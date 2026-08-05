'We're at this point of the summer': Passerby spots box of 'free cucumbers' left in their neighborhood

"Take one! Take ten! The garden is going a little crazy."

For home gardeners, peak summer can bring a surprisingly funny problem: too much produce.

One Reddit post turned that familiar abundance into a joke about northern Wisconsin, where locking your car apparently was not about theft — it was about avoiding extra squash.

What's happening?

On Reddit, a user posted a photo showing a box of cucumbers, with a note that reads, "Free cucumbers! Take one! Take ten! The garden is going a little crazy." The op posted the photo with the caption, "We're at this point of the summer."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The comments quickly filled with stories about oversized harvests, neighborhood sharing, and the familiar challenge of finding homes for extra vegetables.

One user shared, "My grandmother used to say that, in her neighborhood, people locked their cars so no one would put zucchini in the back seat."

Another wrote, "I love this. It sounds completely ridiculous until you realize anyone who has grown zucchini knows it is probably true."

Another added, "That was apparently a very common issue in smallish towns!"

A third Redditor said, "My wife and I drove past a box labeled 'free zucchini' and someone had stopped and was adding more to that person's box."

Why does it matter?

That kind of abundance can help households save money on produce, especially during the most productive part of the season.

Sharing with neighbors and friends builds a strong sense of community, even online, where these Redditors bonded over this aspect of gardening.

Homegrown fruits and vegetables also tend to taste better because they can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being harvested early for shipping. For many people, that alone is reason enough to keep planting zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbs year after year.

Gardening can also support physical and mental health. It gets people outside, encourages movement, and gives them a hands-on routine many find calming.

What can I do?

If you are thinking about starting a garden, even a small one can pay off. A few raised beds or containers can help cut grocery costs, provide fresher ingredients, and make a patio or yard a more useful and enjoyable space. The TCD Guide has a page on growing your own food that is a good place to start.

If you already garden, plan for abundance. Planting with preservation and sharing in mind can make a big difference. Extras can be frozen, baked into breads, turned into soups, or offered to neighbors, coworkers, and local food-sharing groups.

Gardeners can also stagger planting times or grow fewer plants of especially prolific crops. With zucchini in particular, even one or two plants may be plenty for a household.

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