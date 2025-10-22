Teen farmer defies odds to help community weather major setback: 'I know I can do this'

"I want to create jobs on the farm for people."

In the rural village of Bolobedu, South Africa, 17-year-old Kgothalo Manchethe is proving that the future of farming is in good hands.

The high school student is already running a small agricultural venture, growing cabbage and beetroot to supply nearby communities — and inspiring other young people to take up the plow along the way.

What started as curiosity quickly became a calling. Kgothalo was introduced to agriculture five years ago by a local farmer, Mbazima Nkanyane, who became both his mentor and role model.

"My mentor taught me to drive a tractor, then he took me to his farm and showed me how to plant and irrigate," he told Food for Mzansi. "He told me, 'You are a young man. I know you can do this — just keep pushing.'"

Now, Kgothalo manages his own small plot of land, where his first crop of cabbage — about 400 heads — is thriving and nearly ready for market. What he learns in school contributes to that success.

"Geography helps me with climate change, and business studies teach me how to manage operations effectively since farming is, at its core, a business," he said.

Like many farmers across South Africa, Kgothalo has already faced the realities of the changing environment. Flooding and extreme heat have damaged his crops, and he's had to adapt by improving water management and studying soil health to strengthen yields.

"There is a lot of flowing water going to the river, and that water passes through the farm," he said. "It has wiped those crops away, and sometimes it causes them to wilt."

Despite setbacks, Kgothalo's motivation remains strong. His dream is to expand his farm to over 20 hectares, create jobs for other young people, and ensure that no one in his community goes hungry.

"Maybe sometimes I can offer the orphans free food," he told Food for Mzansi. "We have a high rate of unemployment in South Africa, so I want to create jobs on the farm for people, and also provide our nearby villages with food."

Through mentorship, education, and perseverance, Kgothalo is cultivating more than just crops — he's growing a movement and modeling resilience and self-reliance.

"Having my mentor in my life is a very, very huge blessing," he said. "Deep down in my heart, I know I can do this."

