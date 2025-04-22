New report warns of unexpected threat that could cause food prices to spike: 'An urgent crisis'

Potato farmers worldwide are facing a threat that's literally eating into their profits, reported Potato News Today.

Wireworms, the larvae of click beetles, are tunneling through potato tubers at an alarming rate, making crops unmarketable and threatening food supplies.

What's happening?

Wireworm populations are surging in major potato-growing regions across Europe and North America.

In Austria, farmers are losing about 10% of their table potato yields annually (roughly 30,000 tons), with some fields seeing rejection rates as high as 50% because of wireworm damage, per Potato News Today. Meanwhile, farmers in the United Kingdom and Canada report that wireworms are spreading to areas that previously had minimal infestations.

The problem has become more urgent as traditional insecticides, such as chlorpyrifos, are being phased out, leaving farmers scrambling for alternatives. Growers need to manage these pests sustainably.

"Once an issue confined to certain high-risk areas, wireworm infestations are now spreading into new regions and intensifying in severity, creating an urgent crisis for potato farmers," wrote Lukie Pieterse, editor of Potato News Today.

Why are wireworms concerning?

The wireworm surge threatens both farmer livelihoods and consumer pocketbooks. When wireworms damage potatoes, they create tunnels that make the crops unsuitable for fresh markets or processing, impacting farmers' income while potentially raising potato prices for shoppers.

The rising global temperature is exacerbating the problem. Warming temperatures allow wireworms to remain active for longer and extend their life cycles, while changing agricultural practices, such as reduced tillage and increased cover cropping, create ideal conditions for wireworm larvae to thrive.

The economic stakes are high. Potato News Today pointed out that some estimates suggest wireworm damage could increase by 20-30% in affected regions over the next decade if left unchecked. This would disrupt potato supplies, potentially causing price spikes for everyday foods like French fries, chips, and fresh potatoes.

Organic farmers face particular challenges, as they have fewer pest management options available while maintaining healthy, chemical-free growing practices.

What's being done about wireworms?

Farmers and researchers are developing solutions to protect crops and soil health.

Biological controls have been successful. Fungi like Metarhizium brunneum can naturally infect and kill wireworms. In Austria, combining these fungi with trap crops reduced wireworm-related damage.

Beneficial nematodes are another non-chemical approach. When applied to irrigated potato fields, these microscopic organisms can reduce wireworm damage by up to 30%.

Intelligent farming techniques help prevent infestations. Crop rotation, careful soil monitoring with bait traps, and strategic planting schedules can minimize wireworm exposure.

Some breeding programs are exploring wireworm-resistant potato varieties as a long-term solution, though this research is still developing.

