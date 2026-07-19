Ruby-red wineberries are ripening, and foragers say to eat the invasive fruit by the handful

"They basically fall into your hand when they're ready, no tugging required."

Ruby-red wineberries are beginning to pop up along trails, woodland borders, and backyard fences, and foragers say it is time to keep an eye out.

What makes this notable is that the berries come from a plant considered invasive, leading some people to harvest generously when the fruit starts to ripen to help limit their spread.

What's happening?

A post in the r/foraging Reddit community alerted readers that wineberry season has arrived and encouraged people to take advantage of the short harvest window.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "The wineberries by my house are starting to ripen. They're invasive so eat as many as you can if you see them!"

The OP also offered a ripeness cue for would-be pickers: "They should come off with no effort if they are ready and be this ruby red color."

Replies discussed both their flavor and their unique appearance.

One commenter called the fruit "better than store bought raspberries," while another said: "They look like glass!"

People also pointed out that the plants are easy to harvest.

One commenter wrote: "Only thing easier to pick than a blackberry is a wineberry. They basically fall into your hand when they're ready, no tugging required."

Why does it matter?

Many people may walk past wineberries without realizing the fruit is edible or that it is ready to pick for a limited time each year.

It also reflects a broader "eat the invasive" initiative among gardeners, foragers, and conservation-minded eaters. While harvesting berries alone is not enough to solve the problem of invasive plants, it can be helpful to harvest and cook edible invasive plants that quickly spread as part of an approach to waste, local food, and landscape management.

Wild seasonal fruit can offer an alternative to expensive berries you might find at the grocery store, especially when it is abundant and close at hand. Wineberries also drew praise in the thread for their flavor and their appearance.

As one commenter put it, the berries are "So pretty! Like jewels!"

What can I do?

Before eating anything you forage, make sure you have identified it correctly, as some berries that may look edible can be poisonous. In the Reddit thread, the original poster pointed out that ripe wineberries should be a deep ruby red and come free with almost no effort.

If you do harvest them, pick only what you will use and follow local rules regarding foraging on public land or private property.

Wineberries can be eaten fresh, sprinkled over breakfast, or turned into desserts and preserves. One commenter shared: "I made a pavlova with mine last night."

People dealing with invasive plants on their own property can also pair harvesting with broader yard care, such as cutting back unwanted canes and monitoring their spread over time. While it won't eliminate the issue immediately, it can help slow the spread of invasive species over time.

Commenters kept returning to the berries' unusual look.

One Reddit user wrote: "Woah, that's super cool! They almost look translucent." Another summed it up more simply: "Almost too pretty to eat, but only almost."

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