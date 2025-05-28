Hunter shares video of 'fall apart' meat from unexpected source: 'You can invite me over for dinner anytime'

"Not all heroes wear capes, but they usually know their way around a kitchen."

Invasive animal species have long been considered a nuisance in many communities around the world.

However, one Redditor shared the creative way that they're helping limit the expansion of wild hogs in their area.

They posted their recent culinary conquest that involved a freshly hunted wild hog to the r/invasivespecies subreddit.

Although the original poster kept how they acquired the wild hog a secret, they shared a short video that showcased their wild hog barbacoa that looked as delicious as it did tender.

"Eight hours in the smoker and it is fall apart tender," the Redditor shared.

Wild hogs are considered invasive in many parts of North America, particularly in the United States, where they've been introduced and spread widely.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they are found in at least 35 states, primarily in the Southeastern region, but they have started to extend well into the Midwest and Northeast. Over 6 million wild hogs are estimated to be roaming the country.

The presence of wild hogs can cause significant ecological and economic damage to any region that is affected. They can be opportunistic and negatively impact the overall health of ecosystems by outcompeting native wildlife for resources such as food and water.

Ultimately, their aggressive behavior can displace other species and even destroy native plant life. This can greatly alter the food chain. Native plants support wildlife and provide food and shelter for local animals. They also require less maintenance and help with erosion control.

In the comments section, a few users couldn't help but be impressed with the cookery and invasive animal control of the OP.

"Not all heroes wear capes, but they usually know their way around a kitchen," noted one commenter.

"Not too gamey?" asked another user.

"You can invite me over for dinner anytime!" exclaimed a third commenter.

