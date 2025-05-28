  • Food Food

Hunter shares video of 'fall apart' meat from unexpected source: 'You can invite me over for dinner anytime'

"Not all heroes wear capes, but they usually know their way around a kitchen."

by Matthew Swigonski
"Not all heroes wear capes, but they usually know their way around a kitchen."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive animal species have long been considered a nuisance in many communities around the world. 

However, one Redditor shared the creative way that they're helping limit the expansion of wild hogs in their area. 

They posted their recent culinary conquest that involved a freshly hunted wild hog to the r/invasivespecies subreddit. 

Wild hog Barbacoa is my contribution to invasive control.
byu/Euphoric_Sherbet2954 ininvasivespecies

Although the original poster kept how they acquired the wild hog a secret, they shared a short video that showcased their wild hog barbacoa that looked as delicious as it did tender. 

"Eight hours in the smoker and it is fall apart tender," the Redditor shared.

Wild hogs are considered invasive in many parts of North America, particularly in the United States, where they've been introduced and spread widely

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they are found in at least 35 states, primarily in the Southeastern region, but they have started to extend well into the Midwest and Northeast. Over 6 million wild hogs are estimated to be roaming the country. 

The presence of wild hogs can cause significant ecological and economic damage to any region that is affected. They can be opportunistic and negatively impact the overall health of ecosystems by outcompeting native wildlife for resources such as food and water. 

Ultimately, their aggressive behavior can displace other species and even destroy native plant life. This can greatly alter the food chain. Native plants support wildlife and provide food and shelter for local animals. They also require less maintenance and help with erosion control.

In the comments section, a few users couldn't help but be impressed with the cookery and invasive animal control of the OP. 

What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

The time it takes ⏰

How noisy it is 🙉

It's too expensive 💸

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Not all heroes wear capes, but they usually know their way around a kitchen," noted one commenter. 

"Not too gamey?" asked another user. 

"You can invite me over for dinner anytime!" exclaimed a third commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x