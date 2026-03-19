Scientists warn grocery shelves may soon be missing pantry-staple food due to worsening drought conditions

Wild blueberries are a breakfast staple, showing up in your morning smoothie, your weekend muffins, and your grandmother's jam. However, their fate hangs in the balance.

What's happening?

Tasting Table wrote that 2026 could be an "unlucky year" for wild blueberry lovers. Drought conditions have wreaked havoc in Maine, which produces nearly all of the United States' supply.

Last year, the state experienced its sixth driest summer on record, with large portions of the south in extreme drought. Most of Maine was in moderate or severe drought as of mid-March, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As a result, crop yields have dropped dramatically.

Why is this concerning?

"Don't think that wild and farmed blueberries can be replacements of each other, as wild blueberries are rarer," Tasting Table cautioned.

Now, a scarcer supply means shoppers could pay a premium at the grocery store for the smaller, sweeter wild blueberries that are more nutritious than conventional blueberries.

The cascading effects of the shortage could be felt most acutely in Maine, where wild blueberries contribute upward of $360 million to the economy annually, per the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine.

What's being done about this?

The persistent drought in Maine is part of a larger, climate-fueled trend of unpredictable weather worrying farmers and contributing to higher price tags at grocery stores.

To adapt, scientists are developing new varieties of drought-resistant crops. Growers are also turning to agrivoltaics — using their land for both agriculture and solar energy production. Planting crops underneath or adjacent to the panels can provide protection from the elements while also reducing operational costs and air pollution associated with supercharged weather.

In the meantime, making a list before you go to the grocery store can help cut down on unnecessary purchases that end up as rotting food waste.

You could save hundreds of dollars every year while contributing to cleaner air quality and a more balanced future.

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