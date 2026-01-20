Walmart shopper sparks outrage online after filming carts behind the store: 'It's a sad day'

"Obviously if you leave it outside in the heat and elements, it will be ruined."

There's got to be a better Plan B than this. When severe weather or a power outage strikes, stores are saddled with food safety dilemmas. A video sparked debate over one Walmart store's handling of a power failure.

What's happening?

TikTok user DC (@tio.silverfox) shared footage showing shopping carts filled to the brim with bacon and other meats, yogurt, cheese, and much more at a Walmart parking lot.

"It's a sad day at Walmart," the creator said. "All this food wasted. Gone." They panned over more than five dozen carts loaded with food seemingly destined for a landfill.

"Pray for the person who knocked down the transformer," they also said, indicating the reason for all the discarded food was a power failure. While that explains the store's decision to toss the goods, it wasn't a satisfactory explanation for many commenters.

"Obviously if you leave it outside in the heat and elements, it will be ruined vs. immediately giving it away to hungry people," one person said.

"Billion dollar company — they don't have a backup generator," another wrote.

Users speculated the store might've tossed it for insurance purposes. Others pointed out that some of the items, including tea, were safe even if not refrigerated.

A few folks came to Walmart's defense, arguing that the store's hands were tied by food safety concerns and potential litigation. The situation was highly unsatisfying for most viewers.

Why is food waste important?

While some chains redirect food following power outages — as this Kroger in Arkansas did — it's clear other stores fall short. A Target was caught handling such a situation just like this Walmart.

Food waste is a major problem in the United States, with around one-third of food, or 80 million tons of it, getting thrown away, according to ReFED. Grocery and retail stores are big culprits, as this instance exemplifies.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has initiatives in place to reduce waste. According to the company website, it saved 78% of unsold products from landfills in 2022. This included actively working to cut down on food waste. In 2023, it donated over 760 million pounds of food.

The company is also using artificial intelligence to target food waste by identifying produce on the verge of going bad. Another proactive move is the addition of a more efficient recycling and compost program via a partnership with organic material recycler Denali.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

More stores can work with food banks and other organizations to make sure that even in emergencies food doesn't go to waste. Companies such as Too Good to Go can also alert consumers to reduced prices on food from restaurants and grocery stores.

