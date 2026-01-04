Farmers issue warning as vegetable prices skyrocket: 'It's difficult'

"Sometimes we only get a small amount of stock because the farms are flooded and crops mature more slowly."

Heavy rainfall in Malaysia has affected crop yields and caused vegetable prices to jump by more than 50%.

What's happening?

After a big rainstorm in Kuantan, a coastal city in eastern Malaysia, vegetable prices are up by an estimated 55% compared to before the downpour, according to Fresh Plaza.

It's affecting crops like okra, long beans, eggplant, tomatoes, bird's eye chillies, mustard greens, and water spinach.

Price volatility isn't uncommon during the monsoon season in the country because the excess rain floods and damages vegetable plots, either destroying the plants or slowing their growth.

"Sometimes we only get a small amount of stock because the farms are flooded and crops mature more slowly," said Muhaini Muhammad, a local vegetable trader, per Fresh Plaza.

"This forces us to limit our packaging sizes so that more customers can still buy."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is it concerning?

Severe weather is becoming more intense and longer-lasting due to our warming and shifting climate. Dirty fuel pollution from vehicles, factories, and power plants is only worsening unpredictable weather patterns, such as prolonged droughts and heavy rainfall.

This weather is already wreaking havoc on crops worldwide, impacting their normal growth and harvesting schedules.

When crops are damaged, it means fewer are available to retailers and their customers. This can drive up demand and prices for everyone. Severe weather also disrupts the function of everyday life and may lead to shoppers spending less money.

"If the weather is clear, the response is good, but when it rains, it's difficult," said Yusri Yaakob, another vegetable seller, per Fresh Plaza.

"Last week it rained all day, and we could practically count how many people came in."

What's being done about it?

Farmers in Malaysia said they expect the volatility to continue through the end of the year. Unfortunately, they are being forced to adapt to increasingly harsh conditions.

During rough weather and low supply, they adjust their pack sizes and sell smaller quantities. This helps them keep some sales coming in to maintain their income and livelihood.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.