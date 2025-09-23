Farmers reeling as unprecedented rains cause catastrophic damage: 'Extensive crop losses'

Crop loss in farm states ends up raising grocery bills for everyone.

Heavy rains have wrecked crops across parts of Maharashtra, India, in August, according to the state agricultural department.

The Times of India reported that more than 2 million acres of farmland were damaged, and the effects of extreme weather have shown that farmers need faster relief and better protection in the long run.

What's happening?

The worst damage has been reported from Vidarbha and Marathwada. The crops affected include cotton and soybean, along with tur, urad dal, and maize.

Nanded was hit hard after a cloudburst, which is a sudden and intense rainfall event, and neighboring districts such as Hingoli, Dharashiv, and Parbhani also reported acres lost.

Officials said that overall, these two regions have been the hardest hit in the state, and people have died during the extreme weather event.

State agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne told the Times of India that damage checks are still underway and compensation will be provided once reports are finished.

"The cotton and soyabean buds were coming out. The plants grew. Farmers will now face extensive crop losses, especially in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions which already face the brunt of the agrarian crisis," Kishore Tiwari, a leader of the farmer advocacy group Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti, told Times of India.

Why is crop resilience important?

Rainfall in Marathwada has changed and now tends to fall for 15-20 days, leaving more dry days between rainfall events and sometimes causing flooding and erosion, according to Oxford Policy Management.

The group said this change in rain patterns has already led to deteriorating soil health and reduced water retention. This makes farmers more exposed to damage when heavy rain falls all at once.

These events don't just happen out of nowhere. The Institute for Sustainable Communities predicted in 2021 that changes in rainfall and temperature are a risk for Maharashtra crops such as soybean and cotton, and too much rain during development and formation can reduce the amount that can be harvested and the quality of the harvest.

India's Economic Survey 2024-25 also noted that extreme weather damages harvests and puts inflationary pressure on food markets. Crop loss in farm states ends up raising grocery bills for everyone. For many farmers in these areas, the rain took away a season's worth of work.

What's being done about crop resilience?

Maharashtra's Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture is promoting crop varieties that can handle drought or other tough conditions, helping farmers use water more efficiently on their land, and offering support to Farmer Producer Companies to help strengthen their processes.

Additionally, according to India's agricultural research council, programs are testing and working with stress-tolerant crop varieties in Marathwada, such as short-duration soybean and pigeon pea.

A press release said they are also promoting intercropping systems in drought-prone areas to help farmers stabilize production and reduce risk.

