New study reveals best snack to have after workout: 'Optimize performance and recovery'

The key to a better workout recovery might just be a vegan protein smoothie.

After decades of propaganda against the vegetarian and vegan industries, more studies are starting to prove that the vegan diet is one of the healthiest diets available, as well as one of the best for athletes.

Scientists have compiled a series of studies on plant-based proteins that examine the recovery of muscle damage caused by weight training in young adults. Twenty-four studies were included, and the review was published in the Nutrients journal and reported in News-Medical.

According to the review, previous studies have documented the lowered risk of heart disease and improved blood glucose regulation from switching from whey protein to plant-based proteins. However, evidence regarding athletic performance and recovery was scarce until recently.

Nine of the studies reported positive effects on the muscle recovery outcomes. Benefits were even higher when the plant protein formulations were a blend or given in higher doses. Evidence showed that doses greater than 30 grams per day, administered post-workout, were able to produce effects comparable to those of whey in regard to lean mass and strength gains.

While some experts and non-experts alike have touted that plant-based proteins cannot compare to whey, simply because plant-based proteins have a different amino acid profile than animal-based proteins, research found that it made no difference. Vegan proteins also had the added benefit of improved body mass index and improved muscle strength.

The studies were conducted between 2002 and 2024 and involved 938 young adults aged 18 to 44 years, but they did not exclusively feature athletes. All of the participants included resistance training in their regimen and consumed plant-based proteins in specific doses.

The awareness around the benefits of plant-based eating is growing. The vegan diet is the most eco-friendly diet as it produces 75% fewer planet-heating emissions than the omnivorous diet, according to the New York Times. Vegan eating is also associated with lower blood pressure, lower body weight, and lower cholesterol.

Scientists are hoping for more specific studies to address the needs of those who live on a vegan diet, especially vegan athletes.

"Future research should focus on long-term interventions, vegan-specific populations, and optimized plant protein formulations to provide robust guidance for athletes relying on plant-based diets," the researchers said in their conclusion. "By addressing these gaps, the sports nutrition field can better support the growing population of vegan athletes striving to optimize performance and recovery."

