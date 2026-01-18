Researchers make major breakthrough that could transform how people eat burgers: 'A significant step'

  • Food Food

by Mandy Carr
Researchers from the American Chemical Society have discovered a new way to make vegan burgers tastier.

You've been told that a plant-based diet is better for you and the planet, but maybe you just can't hop on board because you aren't a fan of the taste. Researchers from the American Chemical Society have come up with a way to make those vegan burgers tastier. 

According to the American Chemical Society's research reported in Phys.org, edible fungi from vegetable side streams could be the answer to making vegan patties and sausages tastier, as opposed to plant-based foods. 

The researchers used the side stream of carrot production, such as peels and misshapen carrots, to turn them into fungus and then used them to make the vegan patties. The team then conducted a taste test comparing them to patties made with soy protein. Each was made with "0%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%" soy or the fungus per Phys.org. 

According to the American Chemical Society, "Taste-testing volunteers judged the food for characteristics such as texture, taste, and smell. And a key takeaway was that they preferred the 100% mycelium patties to the 100% soy patties." 

Next, the taste-testing volunteers tasted sausages made of chickpeas and ones made of the fungal mycelia. Again, the tasters preferred the ones with mycelia. 

Utilizing food that would otherwise be discarded makes it more sustainable than just tossing it away, possibly ending up in a landfill. 

Corresponding study author Martin Gand said, "This study is a significant step towards a circular economy by transforming valuable food side streams into a high-quality protein source, highlighting the potential of fungal mycelium in addressing global food security and sustainability challenges."

The study can be found in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

While there is no timetable for when the mycelium will go into commercial use, it's worth exploring plant-based food options for their benefits, including saving money and reducing your risk of stroke and cancer. 

Additionally, a National Institutes of Health study released in 2024 found that getting most of your fats from vegetables, nuts, and grains rather than butter, cheese, and meat reduces your chances of dying and heart disease. 

The study took place over a 24-year period between 1995 and 2019 and tracked over 400,000 people.

