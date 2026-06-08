'I thought ... I had to live with it': Adding more whole plant foods ended one person's daily IBS symptoms and eased anxiety

"I used to have symptoms almost every day."

A Reddit discussion about diet and digestive health drew attention after a user reported that eating more whole plant foods brought major relief.

Their symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome went away, and their anxiety improved enough that they stopped taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

What happened?

The person said they did not become fully plant-based but did start eating more whole plant-based foods.

Their post prompted others to weigh in with their own experiences after making similar changes to their diets.

"I haven't had any IBS symptoms since I acclimated to the higher fiber intake. I used to have symptoms almost every day," the original poster wrote. "I also have much lower anxiety and was able to stop taking SSRIs."

The replies reflected a mix of experiences. Some commenters pointed to improvements such as more stable blood sugar, clearer skin, and a better relationship with food, while others said their digestive symptoms had not improved and warned that plant-based eating is not a universal fix.

Why does it matter?

IBS can seriously disrupt daily life.

The OP captured that feeling directly: "All my life, I thought these illnesses were just something I had to live with, but lo and behold, eating plants did more work for me than medication ever could."

Still, other commenters pushed back on the idea that eating more plants automatically solves everything.

One user wrote: "I am so glad that this has been the case for you! Unfortunately, of all the wonderful benefits I've experienced since going plant based over 6 months ago, IBS symptoms lessening isn't one of them."

What can I do?

Some people do better when they gradually increase intake of foods like beans, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains rather than all at once.

Starting small may be the most realistic approach. Adding fiber-rich whole foods each day, drinking enough water, and paying attention to how your body responds can make the transition easier.

Keeping a simple food and symptom journal may also help identify patterns over time.

"Plant-based" can mean many different things. Several commenters described benefits specific to eating more whole plant foods, not just to cutting out animal products.

People managing IBS, anxiety, or other chronic conditions may also benefit from working with a doctor or registered dietitian to make changes safer and more sustainable.

For some people, these shifts may bring major improvements. For others, the benefits may show up in different ways.

"I am excited to see where this pattern of eating will take me," the original poster wrote.

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