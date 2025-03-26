Farmers face devastating challenges that could result in higher grocery bills: 'It is an unfavorable season'

Turkish citrus growers are heading for a tough year, with production expected to drop 36% due to extreme weather conditions on the Mediterranean coast, reported FreshFruitPortal.com.

What's happening?

The 2024-25 season has been marked by prolonged summer heat and unusually warm winter months, hurting citrus orchards across Turkey's main growing regions.

"Along with lower production and concerns about fruit quality, exporters also struggle with high input and production costs," said Coskun Eren, head of marketing for Turkish fresh produce exporter Eren.

Orange and lemon output will fall about 30%, while mandarins and grapefruits will produce about 35% less. Despite these drops, export volumes won't decrease as dramatically.

The Suez Canal crisis has added further strain, creating shipment delays to Asian markets and increasing transportation costs.

Why is the citrus shortage concerning?

This shortage will hit your wallet at the grocery store. When fruit becomes scarce, prices rise, especially for popular items such as oranges and mandarins.

The problem extends beyond Turkey. Global citrus production is declining this year, with reduced yields in Egypt, the United States, and Europe. "As a result, it is an unfavorable season for Turkey's global and [European Union] competitors," Eren said.

When multiple growing regions face problems simultaneously, we lose backup supply options.

For farmers, these weather patterns can threaten livelihoods built over generations. For consumers, fewer fruits mean fewer affordable, healthy food choices.

Turkish exporters send citrus to over 60 countries across four continents, showing how connected our food systems are. When one major producer struggles, the effects ripple throughout markets worldwide.

What's being done about the citrus shortage?

Turkish exporters such as Eren are adapting quickly. "Despite a forecasted decrease of around 30% in orange and lemon production, export volumes are expected to remain almost the same as last season," Eren said.

The company is using its in-house logistics to work around shipping delays. "With our dedicated fleet of trucks and experienced team, we made timely adjustments to keep deliveries on schedule," Eren noted.

There's hope for recovery if weather patterns normalize. "If weather conditions return to more normal patterns and the extreme adversities we faced this season do not repeat, we expect higher yields and better fruit quality in the upcoming season," Eren said.

You can support sustainable fruit production by choosing seasonal options when citrus is scarce. Look for locally grown fruits that require less shipping and often taste better in season.

When buying citrus, consider purchasing "imperfect" fruit. Similar options exist with other fruits and vegetables, sometimes called "upcycled food." For example, tomato sauce brand Matriark uses tomatoes and other produce items that may have exterior imperfections but are safe to eat. These slightly blemished options often get rejected by markets but taste just as good while reducing waste.

