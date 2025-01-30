Mom shares genius storage hack to prevent leftover cake from drying out: 'How did I never know this'

"So obvious but never thought of it."

You had a party and are left with just a small piece of cake, but you don't have room in the fridge for the whole box. One genius on TikTok showed how it's easier than you realize to use a Tupperware container to store your leftovers.

The scoop

Allison (@everythinginplace) is a mom and organizing expert who shares homecare, cleaning, and family-friendly hacks with more than half a million followers.

In one clip, Allison showed an incredible hack for how to keep your leftover cake fresh without taking up a ton of space in your fridge.

This is one of those hacks where the simplicity will really blow your mind. All you need to do is flip over your storage container. Place the lid of your container with the top side down on your counter. Place your leftover piece of cake on the lid, and then you can use the base of the container as a dome.

Your storage will act as a sort of cloche protecting your cake; you can also use this for other delicate and oversized items, such as pies.

How it's working

Hacks like this help you keep your food fresh for longer and do more with your leftovers. In the United States, families throw away as much as $1,500 worth of food per year by letting it go bad.

This problem extends beyond the home, with up to 40% of the food produced in the U.S. making its way to landfills. The U.S. Department of Agriculture wrote that "in 2010 food loss and waste at the retail and consumer levels was 31 percent of the food supply, equaling 133 billion pounds and almost $162 billion."

Keeping your food and leftovers fresh will also save you money and time by avoiding trips to the grocery store. Folks who reduce their food waste by around 10% stand to save nearly $100 per year.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were dazzled by this simple and creative hack.

"How did I never know this," asked one impressed fan.

Someone else said, "So obvious but never thought of it, thanks!"

Another person simply added, "Great hack." To which Allison responded, "I love anything that saves space and doesn't require me to buy more stuff."

