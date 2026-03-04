Farmer debunks popular plant myth pushed by big box stores: '[It's] simply not true'

Tomato planting season is about to start, and big box stores will soon be stocked with seedlings. To help gardeners prepare, one farmer cautioned about a common planting myth and shared a tip that can help you choose the right plant and save money in the process.

The scoop

According to this expert, bigger isn't better. In a video posted on the Lazy Dog Farm (@LazyDogFarm) YouTube channel, a farmer debunked a myth propagated by what people see in big box stores: that bigger tomato plants are needed for planting. "That's simply not true," said the poster.

The farmer explained that smaller plants are often better options because they experience very little transplant shock and grow just as well as larger plants. The secret, he said, isn't the plant's height or foliage — it's the roots.

A healthy, strong, and well-formed root ball, rather than one that's tightly wound or rootbound, helps plants establish quickly and grow vigorously, regardless of the size of the stem.

How it's helping

Debunking myths — as other creators have done regarding other popular crops like onions — helps home gardeners in multiple ways. First, it saves home gardeners money. Over time, harvesting produce straight from one's garden reduces grocery bills. With food prices having risen 23.6% from 2020 to 2024, according to the U.S. Economic Research Service, growing your own produce helps stretch the budget.

Homegrown tomatoes also tend to taste better since they ripen fully on the vine. They can also be a lot healthier when home gardeners control pests without chemicals.

Consumer Reports found that about 20% of fruits and vegetables sold in markets contained traces of pesticides — even some organic options. When people grow their own produce, they avoid harsh chemicals and improve the nutritional quality of their food.

Environmentally, home gardening reduces packaging waste, as well as the pollution associated with transporting produce from farm to store to home. It also encourages sustainable practices like composting, organic care, and reducing food waste.

What everyone's saying

Viewer reactions were mixed but insightful.

"Gets hot too fast here… the bigger the better," one commenter said, suggesting that local conditions might affect seedling growth.

"I plant mine straight out of the 162 cell tray when they're super tiny and they explode with growth," another wrote, supporting the farmer's advice.

"Getting my first mater samwich today," a third quipped, hinting at the satisfaction and joy gardeners feel when enjoying the fruits of their labor.

