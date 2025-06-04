Gardener shares little-known secret for infinite tomato harvests: 'Can't wait to try'

If you've ever wished your tomato plants could multiply without having to buy new seeds or start from scratch, one gardener's clever trick might be your new favorite hack.

The scoop

TikTok user wickedchickenfarm (@wickedchickenfarm) shared a video showing how you can get endless tomato plants from a single starter by snipping off what's called a "sucker" — a small shoot that grows between the tomato plant's main stem and a branch.

These little offshoots are often removed to improve airflow or boost fruit production, but this gardener repurposes them into new plants.

All you have to do is gently remove the sucker and place it in a cup of water. Within days, it begins to grow roots. From there, you can plant it in soil, and voilà! You have a brand-new tomato plant, no seeds required.

As the TikToker says in the video, "Did you know that if you plant just one tomato plant, you can keep growing that same tomato plant over and over again?"

How it's helping

By multiplying your tomato harvest without ever having to buy another plant or pack of seeds, this hack makes expanding your garden easy (and free). It's perfect for anyone looking to grow more food at home on a budget. Plus, homegrown tomatoes taste better, are fresher, and allow you to skip trips to the store.

Gardening is also great for your mental and physical health. It's been linked to reduced stress and better physical activity, and research shows it can even increase fiber intake and improve overall health outcomes.

From an environmental perspective, growing your own food helps reduce the demand for store-bought, mass-produced produce that's often shipped long distances. That means fewer emissions and a smaller carbon footprint, which helps reduce harmful air pollution that is overheating our planet and supercharging extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to embrace the tip.

"I can't wait to try it. I'm on a fixed income and really wanted more plants!" one user wrote.

Another added, "I didn't even put mine in water, just stuck them in the ground and they grew straight away."

Others chimed in with their own success stories, confirming that the trick works and even asking how it could be used for other veggies.

"Always remove the suckers as a regular maintenance task," another commenter said. "They don't produce any fruit, sap energy from the plant, and shade the fruit."

