Farmers devastated after 80% of key crops are wiped out — here's what happened

Researchers are working on new ways to help make crops more resilient.

Tomato farmers in one region in India are struggling after their crops were hit hard by pests and climatic factors.

What's happening?

The Pioneer reported on the challenging growing season for farmers around the town of Gaulapar in northern India, an area that is known for tomato production. According to growers there, about 80% of their cultivated tomatoes have been damaged by pests.

The publication also lists "climatic factors" as a challenge for tomato farmers. For one, young tomato plants suffered damage in the initial phase of cultivation due to high temperatures during the planting season.

Why is this crop damage concerning?

According to the publication, the drop in tomato yields has led to surging prices at the market, affecting consumers. While some farmers are benefitting from higher prices, most are suffering due to the crop damage they've endured.

This is yet the latest example of the struggles facing food producers worldwide and the cascading impacts they have on consumers.

One recent study tied recent dramatic price increases in staple foods to rising global temperatures, which are leading to prolonged droughts, more severe heat waves, unpredictable precipitation patterns, and other severe weather. For instance, Malaysians are facing soaring prices at the supermarket after a heavy monsoon season wiped out a number of local crops.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

What's being done to protect crops from rising global temperatures?

Researchers are working on new ways to help make crops more resilient in the face of a more unpredictable and extreme weather future. For instance, a team at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California is researching how to make crops more drought-resistant by tapping into plants' circadian rhythms.

At the same time, curbing the amount of planet-heating pollution entering the atmosphere is crucial. One important step that anyone can take is to vote for pro-environment candidates who will take a stand on critical climate issues.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.