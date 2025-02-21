Shopper raises alarm after finding troubling ingredient in store-bought candy: 'Should be banned'

A consumer in Europe was appalled after learning more about one of the ingredients they ingested in some candy. They shared their experience on the r/Supplements subreddit, and asserted the chemical's inclusion "in food is unnecessary and should be banned."

The offending ingredient was the pigment titanium dioxide, which the OP noted is officially banned in the EU. On that point, posters speculated they might've had candy that predated that. The OP called it "extremely bizarre" that companies would target children with candy including it, adding, "No parent or person is gonna think some candy includes these dangerous chemicals."

Within their post, the OP correctly laid out some of the risks of exposure to the pigment. A 2021 report by the EU asserted that titanium dioxide can damage DNA after gathering in our bodies, making it genotoxic. Genotoxicity can cause cancer among other bad outcomes.

Making matters worse, titanium dioxide isn't necessary for food safety at all. Thomas Galligan, a food scientist specializing in additives and supplements, told The Cool Down that the pigment "is just there to make food look a certain way so that consumers want to buy it." Those cosmetic improvements include making food or drugs brighter and whiter. WebMD added that it can be used to thicken supplements or prevent clumping.

It isn't 100% conclusive that titanium dioxide poses a severe threat or directly causes cancer, which is why bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration haven't banned it. The OP was frustrated by this attitude of innocent until proven guilty, though, writing, "There are so many chemicals that are in our foods just because they're still not proven directly that they're unsafe. … It should be the other way around."

Until it's banned, consumers are liable to be exposed to titanium dioxide like one receiving a bakeware gift was. Checking the ingredients list is one way to protect yourself if you don't want to risk exposure. Sticking to certified organic foods is another, as titanium dioxide will be excluded as an artificial color.

Fellow Redditors shared the OP's reservations around titanium dioxide.

"I'm glad someone's bringing this up, I've been spreading the word about this for years," one wrote.

"Toxins for optics does not seem like a good trade off for the consumer," another contended. "I suspect the optics increase sales and that's all the company cares about (unfortunately)."

