  • Business Business

Home cook stunned by 'scary' warning on gifted bakeware staple: 'I elected not to use it'

"This is a reminder to look at labels more carefully."

by Sarah Winfrey
"This is a reminder to look at labels more carefully."

Photo Credit: Reddit

We live in a world where most of us accept some level of exposure to toxins in our everyday lives. It's not ideal, but we do the best we can and then accept that we won't be able to avoid everything. 

That's one thing. It's entirely another when everyday products come with stickers that announce the toxic chemicals they contain. 

One Redditor received a baking pan from Walmart as a gift. On it, they found a sticker announcing that it contained lead, cadmium, and titanium dioxide. They posted a photo of the sticker and announced, "I elected not to use it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's impossible to know from one sticker if the amount of lead in this particular pan is dangerous. While research from the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology does note that lead in cookware may be a venue of exposure to look at more carefully, the research hasn't revealed how significant of a finding that is. 

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the Food and Drug Administration says products with any amount of lead should not be sold in the United States. However, they also note that there's no way to tell how this is being enforced or what the FDA is doing about the problem.

If this concerns you, make sure you vote for politicians who care about issues like these, so they can make laws that reinforce the FDA's guidelines. Otherwise, remember that lead exposure takes many forms. If you're worried about it in your yard, consider spreading zeolite, a common ingredient in cat litter, to absorb it.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

Redditors had different responses to the label. 

"The problem with the scary labels is that they don't differentiate between infinitesimal risks and more probable risks," one said. "I'm sure it's perfectly safe when used correctly. Just don't break it and serve the broken pieces," someone else added

However, another shared, "How is this being sold? I guess this is a reminder to look at labels more carefully."

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x