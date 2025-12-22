Target employee sparks outrage with photo of disturbing scene outside store: 'Heartbreaking'

A Target employee's photo of a dumpster filled with discarded food has reignited conversations about retail waste.

What happened?

A Redditor posted an image to the r/Target community showing a large dumpster overflowing with food items, including organic milk, coffee creamer, and various packaged goods.

The photo, taken behind their store, shows dozens of items that appear to still be in their original packaging.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"So, this is happening at my store…" the employee wrote in their post.

One commenter called the scene "heartbreaking," and another explained their store had experienced similar situations after repeated cooler breakdowns.

"We had our walk-in cooler break down 3 times in a month and a half," they wrote. "First time bad storm. Second time two days after we restocked, truck hit the power pole and the backup generator didn't power the cooler."

Why is food waste concerning?

Americans throw away about 40% of our food supply each year, according to the Department of Agriculture. Stop Food Waste Day noted that food waste costs families an average of $1,866 annually.

When retailers discard food, they waste all the water, energy, and resources used to produce, package, and transport those items.

Food waste in landfills produces methane, a gas that is 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. The financial impact affects everyone, with retailers passing waste management costs to consumers through higher prices.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has committed to reducing food waste across its stores. The company partners with Feeding America to donate unsold food to local food banks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Equipment failures, such as cooler breakdowns, are difficult for retailers. When refrigeration systems fail, stores need to prioritize customer safety by throwing away unsafe items. Target stores are required to follow strict food safety protocols that determine what can be donated.

The company has invested in improved refrigeration technology and backup systems at many locations to prevent future losses from equipment failures.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Several states now require large retailers to donate edible food rather than trash it. California, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York have passed laws mandating food waste reduction programs at stores above certain sizes.

You can help reduce retail food waste by supporting local food rescue organizations. Apps like Too Good To Go connect consumers with restaurants and stores selling surplus food at discounted prices.

Contact your local stores to ask about their donation partnerships. Many retailers will strengthen these programs when customers show interest. Buy imperfect produce when you see it to prevent waste while saving money.

Support composting programs in your community. Many cities now offer curbside composting pickup, and home composting systems can handle your kitchen scraps while reducing your trash output.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.