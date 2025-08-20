Teenagers gather to tackle growing US food crisis: 'It just doesn't match up'

"Part of it is getting to know someone as a person, not just where they're from."

Some Texan teens are tackling food insecurity and sustainability in an impressive way, according to the Fort Worth Report.

The Fort Worth Sister Cities worked with the FunkyTown Food Project to bring young people from around the world together to discuss important food supply issues.

The two-week Global Leaders in Action event included students from Indonesia, China, Italy, and Eswatini. Alongside students from Dallas-Fort Worth, they shared perspectives on food availability, equity, and sustainability.

As a part of this program, teens toured a local farm with five discussion zones, each supported by an intern with relevant data on the topics. Much of the focus was put on how America subsidizes processed food rather than healthier alternatives, which left many in disbelief.

"It just doesn't match up," said FunkyTown Food Project chief operating officer Kent Bradshaw, per the Fort Worth Report. "Other countries are not like that."

Diabetes has become a nationwide epidemic, but eating more plant-based foods is a way to reduce the risks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Food security is increasingly becoming a challenge. As destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts are exacerbated by atmospheric pollution, farming has become more tenuous, and grocery prices have been on the rise. This pressure can even lead to climate migration.

Those interested in donating to the cause can pitch in to the FunkyTown Food Project here.

Armed with new knowledge, event organizers are hoping to equip youth to meet the challenges of the future.

"Part of it is getting to know someone as a person, not just where they're from," Fort Worth Sister Cities youth and education manager Paige Collins said, per the Fort Worth Report.

"They can take what they learned here and put those skills to use in their country or their communities back home."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.