Man debunks misleading social media claim about eating steak: 'It is just simply not true'

TikToker Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) is trying to set the record straight. Citing a video posted by a TikTok account focused on homesteading, they presented a counterargument to the theory that consuming meat from cows is a sustainable way to eat.

"It is just simply not true that beef is the most sustainable food in the world," Gen-Z for Change declared.

The account said that eating cows is less sustainable than eating plants because of the "simple trophic level of energy conversion." It said that heat and energy are lost through the process.

Plants use the energy of the sun to grow, and Gen-Z for Change said that there is a net loss of calories as we travel up the food chain. It shared that by growing plants directly for human consumption, we can produce more calories and more protein while using less land and water if we simply consume the plants directly rather than the animals higher up on the food chain. The account makes the point that it is much less efficient to grow the plants for animal consumption, which is then converted to human consumption.

The TikTok video shares that 80% of agricultural land is used to feed animals that are then fed to humans. It says that the amount of plant calories a cow must eat in order for us to consume the meat of a cow is far more than the amount of calories we get from a steak.

Consuming a plant-based diet is, in general, a more sustainable way to eat, as it typically requires fewer resources.

Plant-based foods generally use less water and land and produce fewer polluting gases compared to agriculture used to feed animals for human consumption, so they are generally more environmentally friendly. Eating more fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans is healthier for the planet than eating meat.

Commenters on the TikTok video saw Gen-Z for Change's point.

"Some people think that if everyone was vegetarian we'd need more farmland," said one commenter. "What do they think the animals eat?"

"I like steak and burgers," said another. "But man … it's so bad for the environment."

One TikToker took the argument a step further, reminding us: "Not to mention the amount of methane cows produce and how that's impacted our climate."

