Woman reveals best item to help keep strawberries fresh for 'over three weeks': 'I did not know'

For eaters who can lose track of things in the fridge, a TikToker has the hack for you. The best part is that it only takes two reusable items.

The scoop

Maria Watkins, an author and sustainability expert, posted the easy tip on her TikTok account (@livingplanetfriendly).

In the video, Maria demonstrates how, using a mason jar and Swedish dishcloths, homeowners can extend strawberries' freshness for much longer than is typical.

All you have to do is wash and dry the strawberries. From there, you put the strawberries in a mason jar with layered pieces of Swedish dishcloths throughout. Then close the lid "almost all the way" to keep them fresh.

"The longest I've kept a jar in the fridge like this before they start to go bad is over three weeks!" Watkins noted in the caption. "Storing them this way helps reduce food waste and save money."

How it's helping

As Watkins described, the hack is consumer-friendly because it helps preserve a piece of produce that spoils quickly. This move will help you feel less rushed to finish your strawberries, and you won't need to keep spending money to replenish them as frequently.

Approximately one-third of food in America — a staggering 80 million tons — is thrown out annually, per ReFED. Not only is this a waste in a country with rising food insecurity, but it also has repercussions for the planet. Food waste contributes to the production of methane, a potent planet-heating gas, in landfills.

Tapping into reusable items is another plus. Swedish dishcloths can be used repeatedly by cleaning them in a dishwasher. Watkins said in a comment that that is exactly what she does.

She noted that paper towels can be substituted if necessary, but the dishcloths have the added benefit of multiple uses and reducing your trash and the demand on paper production.

Watkins' hack is just one of many for keeping food fresher longer, including a vinegar-based one for strawberries. The freezer is a valuable ally in this, as is maximizing your fridge's features and storing food properly.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were receptive to the hack and were anxious to learn more about Swedish dishcloths.

Watkins answered the question by touting their compostability and reusability.

"10/10 recommend to replace paper towels!" she exclaimed.

Other users called the method "amazing" and "great," while clarifying that the cloth should be dry and could be reused afterward.

"I did not know you could dishwash?" a user commented.

