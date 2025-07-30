Garden pro shares money-saving hack to grow seemingly infinite supply of popular fruit: 'I did not know this'

If you're looking to sweeten your summer garden yield without spending more money on new plants, this clever strawberry hack might be your new favorite trick.

The scoop

A gardener on TikTok shared a simple way to get a never-ending supply of strawberries — and all you need is one starter plant.

TikToker From the Garden (@from_the_garden) shared the trick in a video explaining how to propagate strawberries from "runners," the skinny stems that grow out from the mother plant with roots at the base of the "elbows."

"You will leave the runner attached to the main plant while you're letting it root," they said. "And once you see new growth coming out of that area, you can then clip the umbilical cord that runs back to the mother plant."

They also pointed out two key elements to success when propagating with strawberry runners: longer summer days and a well-irrigated gardening patch.

How it's helping

This trick is an excellent way to expand your garden on a budget, with no trips to the nursery or extra seed packets required.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

By multiplying your own strawberry plants, you can enjoy an abundant harvest that tastes better than store-bought berries and costs a fraction of the price. It's also a great way to ensure your strawberries are organic and not exposed to chemicals that are bad for your health.

Growing your own food has proven benefits for your mental and physical health, from stress reduction to increasing fiber intake. Plus, home gardens shrink your environmental impact by reducing the demand for mass-produced produce that's often packaged in plastic and shipped across the globe, generating more planet-warming pollution.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were amazed by the simplicity of the tip, with one commenting: "I love your garden! I did not know this. That's awesome. … Thank you!"

Some users asked for advice on plants that didn't generate runners. The creator pointed out that gardeners should check factors such as the kind of strawberries planted, soil quality, and climate: "A few varieties don't! But they also may not be getting enough sun just yet. It is climate-specific for sure."

Others chimed in to share their own success stories and encourage fellow gardeners to give it a try.

"My strawberries have started putting off runners this year, and I'm so stoked!" one viewer wrote.

"I did this last year!" another commenter exclaimed. "Got mine too late for fruit but runners were abundant. Started with 2 and now have 13."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



