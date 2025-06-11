Gardener shares genius method for seemingly infinite strawberry plants: 'Such a great hack'

Others were excited to try it out.

You may never have to buy strawberries again with this one hack that TikToker Lyndsay (@bellawellness_) has shared on the social media platform.

The scoop

Strawberries are horizontally growing fruits, reproducing through runners. According to the University of Minnesota, runners, or "daughter plants," grow several inches from the crown or the base of the main strawberry plant. Runners help the strawberry plant spread and propagate, ensuring continued crop success.

This hack shows how to make the most of your strawberry plants to maximize fruit output without buying additional strawberry plants.

Some gardeners recommend cutting strawberry runners to redirect the plant's energy to produce more fruit as opposed to producing more future plants. However, Lyndsay recommends otherwise.

"One of my favorite hacks to keep getting strawberries all season is, when you have a runner … go ahead and plant it," Lyndsay says. "Then, give it about three weeks to root and then snip it."

Cutting the runner detaches it from the main plant and allows it to grow independently. This runner will become an independent crown or strawberry plant, capable of producing more fruit.

How it's helping

If you're looking to get started growing your own food, strawberries might be a great fruit to get started with.

Lyndsay's hack shows how you can start with one strawberry plant and end up with multiple new ones that produce fruit all season long. This hack saves home gardeners money on buying new seeds or plants while multiplying their output.

Despite strawberries growing runners horizontally, this crop can be planted in space-saving vertical gardens, meaning you can grow fresh strawberries right on your balcony. Some creative home gardeners have even created DIY vertical gardens from stackable five-gallon utility buckets you can find at your local home improvement store.

You don't need a lot of space to get started growing your own food, and it can be a fruitful hobby (pun intended).

Home gardeners save money on buying produce at the store, helping slash grocery bills as consumers see food prices rise globally.

The food you grow at home is also fresher and better tasting than store-bought produce, which is usually mass-produced and shipped across long distances. Growing your own food reduces the demand for globally shipped produce, lowering the environmental impact of growing, packaging, and transporting food to consumers like yourself.

Aside from the monetary and environmental savings, research has found that home gardeners tend to eat healthier and have improved mental health compared to non-gardeners.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to try out this strawberry hack.

"I just bought my first strawberry plant thanks for the hack," one user commented.

"This is really such a great hack!" another commenter exclaimed.

A third commenter joked: "Strawberry umbilical cord!"

