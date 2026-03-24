Farmers issue warning after severe storm wreaks havoc on staple crops: 'A real natural catastrophe'

Extreme weather like this is on the rise globally, with fallout that affects everyone.

A disastrous storm walloped Spain and Portugal in the wake of two others, creating massive flooding and destruction, according to Reuters.

What's happening?

Last month, Reuters reported that Storm Marta drenched crops across Spain and Portugal and that the countries' farmers say the destruction will cost hundreds of millions of euros.

Storm Marta made its way across the Iberian Peninsula, causing destruction and the deaths of two people. This happened right after five people died during Storm Kristin and Storm Leonardo killed one, according to The Guardian. Earlier, Storm Marta swept across Morocco, killing three children and one man in a car that was washed away in flooding, per The Independent.

This loss of life is distressing, and The Guardian added that in Andalusia, Spain, 11,000 people had to evacuate from their homes.

The crops that are completely submerged are likely to be lost. As relayed by Reuters, Miguel Angel Perez, of a regional farmers' organization, said: "It is raining without stopping. Crops like broccoli, carrots and cauliflowers are under water. Thousands of hectares inundated. We have a real natural catastrophe."

Extreme weather like this trio of storms is on the rise globally, with fallout that affects everyone.

Why is extreme weather like Storm Marta important?

Research shows that "global warming intensifies extreme rainfall at the regional level," said Inside Climate News. As the planet keeps warming, humans can expect more and more droughts, floods, and other adverse weather events. Understanding how weather changes intertwine with human behavior is integral to creating a society that protects both people and the environment.

From rice in Indonesia to sorghum in Zimbabwe, violent storms and dramatic flooding continue to deplete food sources — and raise the price of available produce.

What's being done about the crop damage in Spain and Portugal?

According to Reuters, farmers will be "seek[ing] government help to recover."

But money can only go so far.

It will take concentrated efforts and cooperation for society to alleviate and eventually reverse the effects of extreme weather. As The Solutions Project said, "Proactive climate change solutions require not just plausibility but the will for people to act on their passion for climate change reversal."

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