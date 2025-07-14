Expert gardener shares simple hack so you never need to buy herbs again: 'I never knew this could be so easy'

A gardening expert is sharing the secret to an endless supply of thyme. By propagating store-bought herbs, he's showing viewers how to grow their own.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, gardener and author Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) shared the best way to get store-bought thyme to sprout roots. He stripped the leaves from the lower part of the stems and submerged them in water.

After they sat in the sunshine for two weeks, new roots began to pop up. At this point, he planted the propagations in soil to continue their growth.

How it's helping

Home gardening is a great way to grow your own food and reduce your grocery bill. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that the average single person spends between $300 and $600 on groceries each month. The expenditure is even higher for couples and families.

Gardening is also beneficial for mental and physical health. It requires moderate to heavy activity, reducing stress and anxiety while keeping your body moving. Garden-grown produce is healthier to eat, too. By growing your own fruits and vegetables, you can control their environment, ensuring that they are not exposed to harmful pesticides.

Gardening is an eco-friendly hobby and helps ecosystems thrive. Gardens put pollinators to work, allowing the continuation of species such as bees. And by growing your own food, you'll rely less on mass-produced, globally shipped produce, reducing the demand and the amount of dirty fuels used to transport those goods.

What everyone's saying

Commenters got excited about this revolutionary hack.

"First thyme I've ever heard of this," one TikTok user said.

Another added: "I never knew this could be so easy!"

Some users are already having success with the tip.

"Trying this actually now. Waiting for roots," someone commented. "I did rosemary and it worked!"

Other commenters jumped on the pun trend that the video poster set, with one saying: "Don't threaten me with a good thyme!"

