Starbucks employee sparks outrage after revealing troubling store policy: 'It hurts to see this'

Food waste is always upsetting if you work in the restaurant industry, but it's even worse when your manager used to let you take home leftover food and now enforces a new policy where that's no longer possible.

When that happened to a Starbucks employee, they made sure to share it with the "r/starbucks" subreddit, and commenters were understandably upset.

What happened?

The employee shared a photo of a trash can full of bread, bagels, and pastries that had been thrown out due to the new policy, which they'd just learned about that night.

"The reason given was because it is seen as 'stealing', even though we are not allowed to sell it if it is out of the packaging," they wrote.

The OP added, "No one else is going to eat it. It is complete waste now. It hurts to see this."

"Love how Starbucks talks about not wasting food yet does this everyday at every store," one person said.

"Why isn't Starbucks signing up for toogoodtogo so this s*** doesn't happen?!" another shared.

"It's also ridiculous that employees can't take any home. Most lower level service employees don't get paid that much and this would be a blessing if times are rough. Good gravy."

Why is food waste concerning?

According to Recycle Track Systems, retail food waste is a major issue, with 16 billion pounds of food going to waste each year. When stores discard food, it increases costs for consumers and can also be perceived as greenwashing if these businesses advertise themselves as environmentally friendly.

When food goes to waste, most of the time it ends up in landfills, where it releases potent, planet-warming gases. It's also a huge waste of valuable resources such as energy, water, and labor used in food production.

Is Starbucks doing anything about this?

Starbucks partnered with Feeding America and other hunger relief organizations to donate leftover food at the end of each day. It's not clear from the website if unwrapped pastries in food cases are eligible to be donated, however. Through these programs, it has diverted millions of pounds of food from landfills and provided over 63 million meals.

It also participates in the U.S. Food Waste Pact, aiming to reduce food waste in its operations by 50% by 2030.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

While food waste is sometimes a complex issue since it has to be deemed safe for consumption before being approved for donations, stores such as Kroger and Trader Joe's have shown it's possible when their freezers malfunctioned during a power outage. Both stores gave away thousands of dollars' worth of food to customers or food banks, resulting in plenty of meals for those in need. Even when food can't be donated, it can be recycled into biofuel, animal feed, or compost.

At home, you can help reduce food waste by composting leftovers, which also gives you free fertilizer for your garden — a win-win.

At home, you can help reduce food waste by composting leftovers, which also gives you free fertilizer for your garden — a win-win.