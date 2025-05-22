Home cook reveals simple method to revive stale bread in seconds: 'You just changed my life'

"And that's why you don't throw away stale bread."

Food waste is financial waste, and no one likes to throw money away.

As grocery prices are rising — and according to the Economic Research Service, they will continue to rise — making the most of food at home is more important than ever.

But it can be hard to use each last bit of produce before it molds or to finish a loaf of bread before it goes stale. In fact, Tesco says fresh bread can go bad in two to three days, while store-bought bread lasts only a week. Every problem, though, has a solution.

TikToker Dione (@dionex444) shared her genius way of saving stale bread from the garbage and putting it in her belly, where it belongs.

The scoop

"Don't toss your stale bread — I beg," the text on Dione's TikTok reads.

In the video, Dione shows off her stale loaf of French bread, hitting it with force against a cutting board. It is "as hard as a rock."

To revive it, Dione rinses the bread in the sink and then wraps it in aluminum foil. She sets the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and lets the bread warm for some time. Then, she unwraps the bread and puts it back in the oven to crisp up the outside.

The result is astounding. When the once-stale bread is removed from the oven, its interior is soft and fluffy.

"And that's why you don't throw away stale bread," she says.

How it's helping

Food waste is a major environmental problem. Nearly 40% of food purchased ends up in landfills. There, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the food rots and decomposes anaerobically, which puts pollution from methane gases in the air.

This Earth-harming phenomenon is also a money-drainer. Making the most of leftovers and making an effort to keep food fresh by freezing leftovers or, like Dione, using hacks to revive food that is not rotted, saves money.

Sustainable food sellers like Misfits Market and Too Good To Go sell affordable groceries that would otherwise go to waste, as an attempt to save valuable resources and save consumers money.

What everyone's saying

"Omg you just changed my life," one TikTok user commented on Dione's money-saving hack.

Amazed, another said, "So I can unstale stale bread."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



