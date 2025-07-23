Home cook stuns viewers with recipe made from backyard critters: 'I thought the beginning was a joke'

Many people think of squirrels as cute little acrobats, darting between trees and munching on acorns. But in one Florida yard, these furry foragers turned into frustrating pests — and one TikToker found a surprising way to deal with them.

In a viral video, creator Gray Davis (@gray.davis) shares a backyard dilemma: Squirrels were ravaging the fruit on his trees, taking one bite and tossing the rest to the ground. The result? A yard littered with half-eaten fruit — and a lot of waste.

But Davis didn't just vent his frustration. He served up a solution that shocked the internet.

"If you can't beat them, eat them," he says, explaining that gray squirrels are legal to hunt year-round in Florida. Not only that — he argues they're a sustainable food source. In the video, he guides viewers through the process of cooking and serving fried squirrel with gravy.

"The way my jaw dropped," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I thought the beginning was a joke."

Gray squirrels might seem harmless, but they take over quickly. They reproduce fast — often having multiple litters a year — and when their numbers grow, they outcompete native species for food and shelter.

On top of that, they can seriously damage trees, bird nests, and crops, especially when they take one bite of fruit and toss the rest, like in Davis's yard. Left unchecked, their behavior can throw the natural balance off and put added stress on native plants and animals.

While it may seem extreme, Davis's approach highlights a growing conservation topic around invasive or overabundant species. When animal populations explode beyond natural limits — especially in areas with few predators — they can disrupt ecosystems and damage local agriculture.

In some areas, harvesting these animals responsibly can help restore balance.

This TikToker isn't the only one to devise creative solutions to an invasive problem. A Louisiana chef turned carp invading the Mississippi River Basin into delicious dishes, while chefs throughout the country create gourmet delights with wild boar.

Eating squirrels definitely isn't for everyone, but it points to a bigger idea. Sometimes, the best solutions are the unexpected ones, especially when they come from everyday people trying to cut down on waste and restore a bit of balance in their own backyard.

