Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'You'll get more and more'

A seasoned gardener reveals how you should be harvesting your spinach so that it continues to flourish. Viewers gave praise to the gardener, realizing they may have been harvesting their spinach all wrong.

"Here's a quick tip for harvesting your spinach," the gardener, Joe (@averagejoefarm), says at the start of the quick video.

The scoop

Joe explains that it's important to harvest spinach by going to the heart of the plant and cutting right above the small leaves coming out of the center.

This is contrary to how some harvest spinach, which is simply through snipping away at leaves that look ready to be plucked.

How it's helping

"It'll keep them from bolting and you'll get more and more spinach as it multiplies," Joe says.

Bolting is when a vegetable develops a tall flowering stem prematurely instead of continuing to grow leaves ready for harvest. This easy mistake is what may be stopping your harvest of lettuce before it's ready. To get the most out of your harvest, this simple tip is the solution.

Incorrectly harvesting your plants can be costing you more money than you might think. Bolting plants that prematurely end their harvest means that gardeners get less fresh food, prompting extra grocery runs. It also means one will have to grow even more plants, instead of relying on one that is properly maintained.

Beyond just the monetary benefits, less work is involved when plants are harvested correctly. Reducing the need to constantly replant.

Growing your own food is a fantastic way to save money, maintain clean eating, and avoid harmful toxins that may be seeping into your store-bought food.

As a bonus, growing your own food can reduce pollution. It cuts transport pollution, eliminates packaged waste, and reduces excessive fertilizer production used within agriculture. It can also promote a plant-based diet, reducing the pollution impact that comes from the meat industry. Further, it can mitigate food waste, as one knows exactly how much they need to grow.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners were ecstatic as they discovered this simple hack had gone under their radar.

"I was today years old when I learned I've harvested spinach wrong all my life!" wrote one surprised gardener.

Others said "Thank you!" while another commented, "Great tip!"

