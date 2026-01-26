Experts issue warning as popular food items become harder to grow: 'Increasingly rare'

"There seem to be only two scenarios left."

Spanish citrus producers are navigating wild weather fluctuations that are affecting supply for wholesale distributors across Europe.

What's happening?

Niche fruit varieties, such as Cara Cara and Choco oranges, are becoming more popular with customers. But unpredictable extreme weather is making it difficult for growers to keep up with that demand, according to Fresh Plaza.

Optimal conditions for citrus growth require warm temperatures during the day and colder temperatures at night.

However, because of a shifting climate, the season of prime weather conditions is getting shorter. There are also tough periods of drought and flooding that impact harvests every year.

"There seem to be only two scenarios left: either there is too little water, like this year, or heavy rainfall, like last year," said Clemens Götzinger, co-managing director of German food wholesaler Lindner Fruchtimport GmbH, per Fresh Plaza.

"Normal conditions without extreme weather are becoming increasingly rare."

Why are extreme weather conditions concerning?

Lindner has a presence in Frischezentrum Frankfurt, a massive wholesale center in the Rhine-Main region of Germany. Götzinger said that costs are rising for sellers, and inflated prices are changing customer shopping habits.

"The general mood at the wholesale market is very subdued to poor," Götzinger observed. "Wholesale market customers are struggling greatly with the food retail chains, especially with prices, and as a result can no longer achieve the margins they used to at the weekly markets."

Pollution from human activity is contributing to rising global temperatures every day. As the planet overheats, the weather becomes more unpredictable, impacting crops and the farmers who rely on them for their livelihoods. This leads to an unstable food supply, more expensive groceries, and disrupted ecosystems.

What can sellers do amid difficult fruit growing conditions?

In times of extreme weather, even large chain retailers have to get creative with their offerings based on what's available. But they're also trying to add more niche products to their inventory based on what's trending with consumers.

This could further impact small retailers and market sellers, who rely on the business they get from specialty products.

"Looking back [on 2025], the local fresh produce center recorded some massive declines in sales, especially in the second half of the year," Götzinger said, per Fresh Plaza.

"This is in line with the nationwide trend, as colleagues at other wholesale markets report a similar situation."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.