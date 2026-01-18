Researchers find shocking new use for soybeans that could affect entire planet: 'It doesn't see the stress you see'

A new generation of soybean nematicides could become an invaluable tool for farmers in order to protect root systems during prolonged droughts.

As reported by Brownfield, researchers appear to have developed a new line of defense against soybean cyst nematodes, a prolific pest to soybean crops for years. The move could go a long way in protecting plant health and encouraging healthy crop yields.

According to George Huckabay, technical sales agronomy lead at Vive Crop Protection, the latest generation of nematicide products promotes stronger root development and better nutrient uptake, which is also crucial for mitigating drought impacts in vulnerable regions.

"The root size of the plant really affects the uptake of water, uptake of nutrients, everything that has to do with that plant growing," Huckabay told Brownfield. "The bigger the root system, the more efficient in taking up water and nutrients it is, and it grows better."

By preventing root damage from nematodes, plants are able to properly develop larger and more efficient root systems. The improved water absorption during dry periods and reduced stress for plants could make the difference between subpar yields and successful growing seasons.

"You see less plant stress from drought because you have a bigger root system. The whole idea behind a nematicide is you're protecting the root system and letting the plants grow faster and better," added Huckabay. "And then when it does get dry, the root system is big enough, it's more efficient and can take up more water, and it doesn't see the stress you see from not having your roots protected."

A report from Forbes noted that soybeans have become the second-most-common crop in the U.S. Soybeans have become a vital resource across numerous industries around the world for their use as food, animal feed, and biofuel.

As global temperatures rise and weather patterns continue to be disrupted, many regions are facing increased risks of devastating droughts. By developing more effective safeguards for essential crops, researchers are offering the agriculture industry more of a fighting chance.

