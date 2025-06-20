Experts issue warning that everyday pantry staples may soon become unaffordable: 'We are already seeing, and will continue to see, volatility'

A panel at a conference for some of the world's largest food wholesalers is sounding the alarm over Southern Africa's future food security.

What's happening?

At the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM) Conference held in Johannesburg, experts warned that deteriorating climate conditions could spell disaster for the region's food production.

As Caxton Network News reported, Dr. Yolandi Ernst of the Global Change Institute warned of the risks that extreme heat poses to Botswana and South Africa: "Rainfall will become infrequent and difficult to predict, with more frequent and longer-lasting droughts."

Another panelist, Phelisa Nkomo, added: "We are already seeing, and will continue to see, volatility in yields, which will lead to higher food prices, and food insecurity as a result."

Why is Africa's food security important?

The planet-heating pollution from dirty fuel sources is exacerbating the effects of extreme weather events worldwide. Despite having one of the smallest pollution impacts per capita, Africa is bearing the brunt of this crisis. As the World Meteorological Organization notes, Africa is warming at a higher rate than the rest of the world. In some regions, this is leading to flooding, while others are suffering from severe drought.

The Africa Center for Strategic Studies notes that excessive rainfall and flooding in 2024 resulted in 2,500 fatalities and displaced approximately four million people. At the other end of the scale, Southern Africa suffered some of the worst droughts in a century. Al-Jazeera reports that 27 million people were affected by food shortages in 2024 as a result.

Food shortages will inevitably lead to higher prices and an increase in reliance on imports. Business Insider Africa reports that food inflation is running rampant across the continent, with Zimbabwe suffering from a rate of 55.3%.

With the continent's population projected to double by 2070, food insecurity represents a looming humanitarian crisis. The area's ecosystems are also in danger as these extreme weather events and increasing temperatures threaten entire food chains and destroy habitats.

What's being done about Africa's food production crisis?

The WUWM conference experts called for more localized strategies.

"We need Africa specific data and research," Dr. Ernst said, per Caxton Network News.

The experts are also calling for more strategies to reduce food waste. This can be achieved with smarter shopping choices and long-term investments in clean energy.

Some local success stories could be replicated in a broader area. For example, farmers in South Africa are boosting yields with more sustainable no-till farming methods. Traditional farming methods are also working in Western Africa.

