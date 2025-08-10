PepsiCo hit with lawsuit over allegedly false ads for popular snack: 'Secret sugar'

"She would not have purchased the Products or would have only been willing to purchase the Products at a lesser price."

Popcorn brand Smartfood has been hit with a false advertising lawsuit, according to Top Class Actions.

What's happening?

PepsiCo-owned Smartfood was accused of falsely claiming it used "no artificial colors or flavors" and "no artificial preservatives."

The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court on behalf of plaintiff Alyssa Flexer. It claims that Smartfood contains maltodextrin, a synthetic preservative.

"Had Ms. Flexer known that Defendants' representations were false and misleading, she would not have purchased the Products or would have only been willing to purchase the Products at a lesser price," the lawsuit states, per Top Class Actions.

A similar lawsuit over maltodextrin was filed against Smartfood in Illinois.

Why are additives important?

Maltodextrin is widely used in food production for its ability to preserve products while providing a pleasing texture and taste. However, it has a higher glycemic index than white table sugar. This makes it something of a "secret sugar" that doesn't get accounted for in nutritional information because of its status as a carbohydrate.

One study suggests maltodextrin is an aggravating factor in chronic inflammatory diseases.

More generally, this reminds consumers to be vigilant of greenwashing. False marketing claims around all-natural ingredients can give the impression of healthy choices and eco-friendliness when products are anything but.

What's being done about false advertising?

PepsiCo has been subject to a range of false advertising lawsuits across its brands, including Aquafina for its recyclability claims, and it remains one of the world's top plastic polluters.

That said, it has made ostensible progress in other areas of sustainability, including investments in regenerative agriculture and attempts to make plastic packaging reusable.

When shopping, it can be helpful to find products that have undergone third-party certification, including via B Corp, the Department of Agriculture, Fairtrade, and Rainforest Alliance. Keep in mind that there is always a risk that these standards have their own gaps and loopholes.

