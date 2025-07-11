Entrepreneurs develop game-changing product that could save you money on wasted food: 'How many people would have thrown this away?'

It appears the smart technology will be available to consumers soon.

Three Spanish entrepreneurs have developed a product that may revolutionize your fridge — and save you money on wasted produce.

Pilar Granado, Pablo Sosa Domínguez, and Luis Chimeno are friends who studied biotechnology at university together. During their school days, the trio had been flatmates and noticed a problem: They couldn't be certain about the freshness of their food based on the expiration dates or the look of the ingredients.

"The idea started because Pablo had a piece of meat in the fridge that had a very strange look and smell," Chimeno told Euronews. "He decided to eat it against our advice. Nothing happened, and that's when the spark came. We thought: how many people would have thrown this away?"

This kernel of inspiration led the friends to build their company, Oscillum, which develops biodegradable smart labels that read the bacteria level on raw ingredients in your fridge and pantry.

The labels work by using biosensors that react to the bacteria that food releases as it spoils. As the bacteria are released, the labels begin to change colors, alerting consumers about the safety of their food.

This smart label has the potential to help consumers avoid food waste and food poisoning. The product gives real-time, accurate information to consumers and grocers so that they know that the food they have is good to eat. This will prevent unnecessary waste, as people will be less likely to toss food due to their uncertain appearance or inaccurate expiration dates.

On the flip side, with more accurate information about food spoilage, people aren't gambling with their health by taking a chance on rotten food. This saves everyday consumers on groceries and potential hospital visits.

Much of the world's food supply is wasted each year, up to 40% in some estimates, according to the World Resources Institute. Meanwhile, one-third of the global population suffers from food insecurity, WRI reported, which is an increasingly urgent issue as the stability of our food supply is threatened by extreme weather.

New innovations in food technology, like these smart labels, help us ensure that good food doesn't go to waste, especially in regions where food insecurity is the most pressing. Plus, diverting food from landfills helps reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases being released into the atmosphere.

As their company grows, the Oscillum team is optimistic that their tech will "reduce food waste and its environmental impact while also preventing food poisoning, especially in regions with limited food safety infrastructure," according to Euronews.

It appears the smart technology will be available to consumers soon. On the Oscillum website, customers are able to inquire about getting their hands on these smart labels.

While you wait to get your smart labels, there are steps you can take at home to keep your food fresh longer and to go further with your leftovers. By doing this, you can help reduce food waste and wasted cash.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.