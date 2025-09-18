Farmers devastated as extreme conditions wipe out key crops: 'Catastrophic'

"There has been a lack of a well-thought-out proactive agricultural policy."

Farmlands in Serbia are suffering because of extreme weather conditions.

According to NIN, Predrag Veljković, president of the Association of Milk Producers of Šumadija and Pomoravlje, said that the region has experienced "catastrophic drought" as well as water shortages, leading to the need to source this crucial resource from elsewhere.

What's happening?

Serbia has suffered from extreme drought in addition to frost in 2025, compounding the detrimental effects on crops.

The situation is impacting those who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods and is an example of the range of critical climate issues affecting the planet.

Farmers are desperate and hoping the government will provide financial assistance, but one economist told NIN that since these conditions are repeating year after year, temporary assistance won't effectively mitigate the long-term effects.

The lack of rain has devastated corn crops, and the frost destroyed much of the fruit and vegetable yield, leading to extremely high grocery prices.

Why are these weather conditions in Serbia concerning?

The suffering crops in Serbia are just one example of how extreme weather and the warming planet are affecting various regions.

The problem in the country has created a cascade of issues that are also happening or are predicted to happen in other parts of the world.

Corn is highly dependent on water, so the consequences of the drought have led to a reduction in quantity, size, and quality of ears, which has impacted production of corn-dependent products across Serbia.

Prices are expected to rise considerably, and there is not enough supply for livestock feed, thus affecting the production of milk.

The crop loss is estimated to be about 50%.

Farmers noted that they cannot survive without financial support from the government.

What's being done about the situation?

Food prices are going up as supplies are dwindling. Water is being brought in from other areas, but it is not enough.

Marija Ćosić, a professor in the University of Belgrade Faculty of Agriculture, told NIN that this year's drought should be declared a natural disaster. She said that proper irrigation is a necessity but that it's a large undertaking.

Poor planning is at the heart of the issue.

"There has been a lack of a well-thought-out proactive agricultural policy, meaning a series of measures should have been implemented to help alleviate the consequences of climate change," economist Saša Dogović told the publication. "Very little has been done regarding the renewal of livestock herds, construction of irrigation systems, procurement of modern means for protection against hail, and development of more resilient plant species."

This serves as a warning to the worldwide agriculture industry.

