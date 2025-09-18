Experts issue warning as prices double for beloved food item: 'Everyone is shocked when they see the price'

As global temperatures rise and extreme weather events become more intense and frequent, some food staples are becoming increasingly scarce. And with scarcity comes rising prices, as the people of Japan are unfortunately experiencing during their hottest summer on record.

What's happening?

Reuters reported that the price of rice bowls with sea urchin, a delicacy in Japan, has nearly doubled to around $100 to $120 this year. "Everyone is shocked when they see the price," explained Kimiko Sato, who owns a restaurant her family has run for over half a decade.

"The prices are soaring due to low catches," warned Tatsuaki Yamakami, executive director at the Rishiri Fisheries Cooperative. "I think the rising sea temperatures are to blame … it's a worrying situation."

Water temperatures around Japan have increased by 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent years.

Why is this important?

As food sources become scarce due to rising temperatures and their cascading effects, food prices are likely to continue rising.

Unfortunately, the urchin situation in Japan is not an isolated incident. The price of crawfish in Louisiana has increased 500% because rising sea levels have reduced the area available to fish for them. The price of olive oil has also risen drastically due to output being affected by extreme weather events such as wildfires and droughts. And the World Meteorological Organization issued a warning that the effects of the latest "El Niño" storms could impact wheat production.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

What's being done about this?

There are many measures that can combat the root causes of increased food prices. One is to take necessary steps to keep food fresher for longer. This is extremely important, as the organization Feeding America estimates that 30% to 40% of all food is thrown away in the United States each year.

Individuals can also take steps to combat harmful environmental practices, elect climate-friendly candidates who understand the severity of the threats, and take local action to preserve the environment within their community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



